Secure Hisense’s ‘bezel-less’ 65-inch 120Hz 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV down at $900 today

Amazon is now offering the 65-inch Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV for $899.99 shipped. This one launched last summer at $1,400 and is currently matched at Best Buy. While it more recently has been carrying a regular price of $1,000, today’s deal is up to $500 off the price you would have paid for most of last year, within $2 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Scoring a TV that was released the year prior is almost always the best way to land a deep deal and still bring home some relatively modern features. This is Hisense’s 4K mini-LED display with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and some notable gaming specs including a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 inputs, Variable Refresh Rate tech, and FresSync Premium Pro to “minimize input lag and frame tearing.” The metal stand and “bezel-less” design are nice touches, much like the support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands. Head below for more deals and details.

If you can make do with an overall smaller display, the 55-inch model U8H delivers the same specs but with a lighter $648 shipped price tag that comes within $48 of the all-time low and lands at the best price we have tracked since February.

Another notable deal to point out by comparison to today’s lead deal is the ongoing price drop live on the flagship Amazon 75-inch Omni 4K Fire TV. While it won’t have as many bells and whistles, it does provide a larger 75-inch display at the same pice as today’s highlight 65-inch deal. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch from there with a more future-proofed solution, Samsung’s 75-inch 120Hz smart TV with 8K resolution support and mini-LED action is now at $2,998, or up to $2,000 off. Swing by our home theater hub for more.

Hisense U8H QLED Quantum 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

For those looking for the best in the latest television technologies, the U8H should be a top contender. The most exciting 2022 upgrade is Mini-LED. With Mini-LEDs that are 50x smaller than traditional LED lights, local dimming and contrast control reproduce incredible black and white levels within the same scene like never before in the series. The U8H is now compatible with the Wifi 6e router protocol. Streaming from the wide selection of Google TV apps is now easier and smoother when connected to a dedicated router channel that won’t be competing with other connected devices on the same router. For gamers, the U8H now comes equipped with Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for enhanced gaming picture contrast and even smoother, tear-free motion.

