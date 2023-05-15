Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air with MagSafe now $199 off at second-best prices from $1,000

Amazon is now offering the second-best price to date on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air. Available in both Space Gray and Silver styles, today’s offer lands on the 256GB configuration at $999.99 shipped. These are both down from the usual $1,199 going rate with $199 in savings attached. While we’ve seen pricing land at $1 below today’s offer once before, the discounts here arrive as the second-best chances to save yet. We’ve only seen a $1,000 going rate twice before, too. Those who need even more storage in their portable machine will also find the elevated 512GB capacities getting in on the savings. Also clocking in at $199 off, three styles of the larger capacity models sell for $1,299.99.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

But if you don’t need the M2 performance gains, there really is still something to be said from the original M1 MacBook Air. You might be skipping MagSafe and the sleek new colorways, but will score much of the same lightweight package with even more sizable savings attached. Starting at $800, you’ll be able to save $199 thanks to clearance pricing from Amazon. It’s an even better value than the newer M2 counterpart, and will still be able to handle most workloads.

If you want to put M2 chips to work at the desktop, Apple’s elevated M2 Pro Mac mini is now on sale for one of its best prices yet. Following a $100 markdown, today’s offer lands at $1,199 with even more capable performance in tow. Perfect for customizing your own workstation instead of just picking up the complete and portable MacBook Air above, the latest Mac mini needs to be paired with a display to complete the package. But at the second-best price ever, now’s your chance to score a more professional-grade machine for less than retail.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!