Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE RTX 3060 Gaming/Creator Laptop returns to $1,180 low

Amazon is currently offering the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming/Creator Laptop for $1,179.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,750, this 33% discount or solid $570 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked once before today. Coming equipped with the, now previous generation, i7-12700H processor featuring 14 cores, it is able to cut through any game or application. The graphics horsepower is brought by the RTX 3060 GPU to drive the 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC providing smooth gameplay and no screen tearing. It also comes with the latest spec 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage to have fast access to all your games. Rounding out this laptop is the power connector, an HDMI 2.1 output, dual USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, an Ethernet jack, and a headset port. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $800 instead. Here you’ll be using the 12th gen Intel i5 processor with RTX 3050 graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the Acer option above. The screen is slightly smaller at 15.6-inches and is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to pick up a mouse with your new laptop? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse marked down to $118.50, the new all-time low price. Ready to upgrade your at-home and on-the-go setups, this wireless gaming mouse features tri-mode connectivity. For instance, you can use it wired over USB, connected via Bluetooth, or paired to the 2.4GHz USB receiver depending on what works best for your setup. The ultra-lightweight design weighs in at only 56g and the 36,000 DPI sensor features a <1% CPI deviation delivers “ultimate precision.” On top of that, Aim Lab is built-in to help analyze your strengths and play styles to tailor the mouse settings to you.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop features:

Extreme Performance: Compete or create with impressive power and speed of the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, featuring 14 cores and 20 threads to divide and conquer any creative task or run your most intensive games

Blazing-Fast Display: This 16″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600) DCI-P3 100% IPS LED-backlit NVIDIA G-SYNC display featuring 16:10 aspect ratio, an incredibly fast 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nit brightness for the gamer or creator who demands the best visual experiences

Cooling Perfected: The Triton 300 SE gaming laptop includes only the best: state-of-the-art cooling, custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, Vortex Flow airflow guidance (with tactfully placed thermal foam) and the chilling effects of liquid metal thermal material on an already industry-leading 12th Gen Intel CPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!