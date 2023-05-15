Pick up the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse while it’s at a new low of $118.50

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse for $118.56 shipped. Down from $150, this mouse dropped to $130 about a week or so ago, and today’s deal marks the second price drop since launch and a new all-time low. Ready to upgrade your at-home and on-the-go setups, this wireless gaming mouse features tri-mode connectivity. For instance, you can use it wired over USB, connected via Bluetooth, or paired to the 2.4GHz USB receiver depending on what works best for your setup. The ultra-lightweight design weighs in at only 56g and the 36,000 DPI sensor features a <1% CPI deviation delivers “ultimate precision.” On top of that, Aim Lab is built-in to help analyze your strengths and play styles to tailor the mouse settings to you. Keep reading for more.

Give your new mouse a smooth surface to glide across when you pick up the KTRIO Large Gaming Desk Pad that’s available for $13 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Spanning an impressive 31.5 by 11.8 inches, this desk pad has enough room for your mouse, keyboard, phone, and even drink. It ensures that your sensor and PTFE feet don’t skip a beat from an uneven surface, keeping you more immersed in any game.

B sure to have ASUS’ ROG Strix 27-inch 1080p 170Hz monitor on your desk for fast-pace gaming. Right now it’s down to $199 which marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. With a 1080p resolution and 170Hz refresh rate, this is ideal for playing your favorite games at 144FPS or more, depending on what your system is capable of pushing.

ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Gaming Mouse features:

Pro-Tested Form Factor: This gaming mouse is co-developed with esports professionals to ensure maximum stability and control when flicking and tracking, desinged for gaming professionalss

Aim Lab Settings Optimizer: Synergistic software analyzes user strengths and play styles to tailor mouse settings uniquely to the player

Ultra-Lightweight Design: Through meticulous engineering and innovative bio-based nylon material construction, the Bluetooth mouse weighs only 54 grams with a durable structure

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!