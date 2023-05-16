DJI Action 2 dual-screen 4K120 camera is waterproof at low of $270 (Reg. $399)

Amazon is offering the DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo for $269.95 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $399, today’s deal ushers in 32% in savings and actually marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. For further comparison, we did see it go for $169 back in early April in open-box condition, but this is the best price outside of that sale. If you’ve been in the market for a new action camera to bring on spring and summer vacations, look no further. The DJI Action 2 packs quite the punch in capturing anything you come across. It records in 4K120 which means you can capture full 4K slow motion footage onboard. There’s a secondary module with a touch display for interacting with the camera and you’ll even find that they attach magnetically, flipping the display to the front or back with ease. The DJI Action 2 is also waterproof up to 10 meters without a case and 60 meters if you insert it into the waterproof case, allowing you to dive into the lake without having to further protect the camera if you’ll be staying under 30 feet deep. You can learn more about what the Action 2 has to offer in our hands-on review before heading below to get additional information.

While there’s no built-in camera with the Osmo Mobile 6, it turns your iPhone, Pixel, or Samsung device into a cinema camera capable of capturing extremely smooth video. I have the previous generation model and love using it with my iPhone 13 Pro to capture family videos and more. It’s available for $159 on Amazon, which is a bit below what you’d spend on the Action 2 above. Just know that it’s limited to just stabilizing your smartphone and the camera that it has.

Capture another view with the DJI Air 2S drone that’s on sale at Amazon lows right now. Starting in price from $849 right now, you’ll save $150 or more in this sale. Delivering 5.4K recording and capturing 20 MP photos on the 1-inch sensor, this drone is ready to record from above and give you a bird’s eye view on your next vacation. And, for those who like to fly on the wild side, don’t forget that DJI’s FPV drone is down to $699 if you have a need for speed and want to go 60 MPH in the sky.

DJI Action 2 features:

DJI Action 2 isn’t just ultra-versatile, it’s also our most powerful action camera yet. The innovative magnetic design lets you effortlessly swap out accessories as you capture life on the go. From parkour to park walks, break the mold with DJI Action 2. Record stunningly smooth footage with rich details that stands out from the rest. DJI Action 2 reaches never-before-seen heights with its capability to shoot 4K/120fps.

