DJI Air 2S quadcopters land at Amazon lows from $849 in spring sale (Save $150+)

Amazon is now offering the DJI Air 2S Folding Quadcopter for $849 shipped. Normally fetching $999, this is one of the first chances to save on the drone itself, with $150 in savings attached. It is the lowest we’ve seen from Amazon, but the second-best of all-time following a drop to $799 last April. The Air 2S Fly More Combo is also on sale and dropping down to $1,109 at Amazon, saving you the same 15% from its usual $1,299 going rate. Regardless of which listing you score, this is a notable way to bring home one of the latest DJI quadcopters for far less than retail just in time for spring flights. Packed into a familiar folding form-factor, the Air 2S drone arrives with an aerial photography-ready 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor capable of 5.4K video recording. That’s alongside 31 minutes of flight time for each of the two batteries and tons of other accessories to round out the package. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, and don’t need all of the flagship features as the pro version, certainly not all of the extra gear, would be the new DJI Mini 3. This model just hit the scene as a more budget-conscious alternative to the featured discount, delivering much of the same folding form-factor for less. Its $469 sale price still carries with it 4K HDR video recording that can swap to vertical shooting, as well as 38-minute flight times and a lightweight 249-gram build. Get a better idea of what to expect from back when the new drone launched right before the holidays.

As far as the latest from DJI is concerned, the company just refreshed its smartphone accessory lineup with an all-new gimbal stabalizer. Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, as well as improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $109 price tag.

DJI Air 2S features:

The compact and foldable design of the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone with Smart Controller lets you easily capture breathtaking aerial images and video whenever the mood strikes. It’s an ideal alternative for use when travelling on vacation or for photography enthusiasts looking to record from new and unique perspectives. When it comes to piloting, this bundle provides two options. The 4-antenna OcuSync 3.0 remote that uses your phone and the DJI Fly App, or the included OcuSync 2.0 DJI Smart Controller with a built-in 5.5″ screen.

