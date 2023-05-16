DJI’s FPV drone bundle offers first person flights at all-time lows from $699 (Reg. $1,299)

If the more photography-focused DJI Air 2S deals we saw to start the week aren’t calling your name, Amazon is now continuing the savings by offering its best discount yet on the DJI FPV Combo. Normally fetching $1,299, this combo recently hit $999 and is now down the extra $100 in order to drop down to $899 shipped. With $400 in savings in tow, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low. It’s only the second time we’ve seen this steep of a discount, and is the second discount of the year, too. For comparison, we last saw it on sale over a month ago, too.

While not the new Avata drone, DJI’s FPV offering arrives as a more affordable package for getting in on the first person flight sessions. In the box you’re getting the nimble quadcopter itself as well as a bundled controller and the FPV goggles themselves. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can score a model from eBay right now for $699. Backed by a full 2-year warranty, that saves you an extra $200 from the new condition sale price while delivering a match of the all-time low that has only been set once before. Backed by a 1-year warranty, there’s also the added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. In the past, we’ve also taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth pointing out just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence, especially when it comes to higher-end gear from the likes of DJI.

Other specs that make the DJI FPV Drone a compelling offering include the 4K60 video capture and a series of flight modes that give you varying degrees of control over speed and the like. You’re also getting a pair of the second-generation FPV goggles which pair with the drone for real time footage that can let you monitor the drone at up to 10 Kilometers away.

But for something a bit more capable that ditches the FPV feature set, DJI Air 2S quadcopters will have to capturing some breathtaking aerial photography this spring and beyond at the best Amazon prices to date. With $150 or more in savings, pricing now starting at $849 as part of a new spring sale that went live to start the week.

Fly through the sky in ways that seem impossible. We never lost our passion for flying, and with DJI FPV, those passions have turned imagination into reality. With this immersive and intuitive aerial platform, get ready to go into the beyond.

