Segway’s new Transformers electric GoKart Pro now $399 off, plus standard model from $1,700

Last fall, Segway teamed up with Hasbro to launch a lineup of Transformers-inspired electric vehicles. Now ahead of the latest film starring the Autobots, Amazon is discounting the lineup’s flagship EV. On sale for one of the first times, the new Segway Ninebot Bumblebee Electric GoKart PRO drops to $1,899.99 shipped. Typically fetching $2,299, you’re now looking at $399 in savings to go alongside the first price cut in months. It has sold for less, with the all-time low arriving back in March at $64 less. Today’s offer though is the second-best price we’ve seen to date.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a dedicated Transformers fan or not, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. But of course this is the Transformers variant, which comes decked out in a vibrant yellow color scheme fitting for the Bumblebee inspiration. There’s also an Optimus Prime model worth a look for much of the same theming, too. Head below for more.

If you can forgo the Transformers branding, the standard Segway GoKart PRO is also on sale right now. Dropping down from the same $2,300 going rate, the non-themed model sells for $1,699.99 courtesy of Amazon. It’s now $600 off and landing at the best price of the year. We’ve seen it sell for $100 less in the past, but the last offer that low was over the holiday season last year.

Also getting in on the themed collaborations with our favorite Robots in Disguise, Anker just partnered with Hasbro to release a new collection of accessories. Delivering on the more than meets the eye Transformers tagline, the new Cybertronian collaboration arrives with a pair of the brand’s popular GaNPrime chargers as well as a Nebula portable projector. Everything is decked out in Optimus Prime theming to make the limited-edition debuts that are now available for purchase.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are now underway.

Transformers Segway GoKart PRO features:

Bumblebee Segway Gokart Pro, Steer, Drive, and Drift on this Electrified Ride. The GoKart PRO achieves new levels of performance and refinement. Tested by a professional go-kart racer over the course of 2 years, this electric go kart was fine-tuned in areas such as steering and durability to achieve maximum performance.

