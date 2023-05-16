Spigen’s latest OneTap Pro 3 15W MagSafe air vent iPhone car mount sees first discount to $72

Amazon is offering the just-released Spigen OneTap Pro 3 MagFit 15W MagSafe Air Vent iPhone Mount for $71.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its typical $80 list price, today’s deal amounts to the first discount that we’ve seen since it launched last month, saving $8 in the process. Finding a 15W MagSafe car charging iPhone mount isn’t the easiest task, take it from someone who recently tried to find one. Up until now, your only choice for a 15W MagSafe car charger was from Belkin and cost $100. Well, Spigen has entered the scene with its latest OneTap Pro 3 MagSafe car charging phone mount, delivering 15W of MagSafe power to your attached iPhone. While you’ll need a 20W or more USB-C car charger to get the full 15W MagSafe experience, this mount is sure to make it easier to power up in the car without having to plug in. The OneTap Pro 3 attaches to your air vent and swivels on a ball head so you can dial in the perfect angle to view your device at. Keep reading for more.

If you want 15W MagSafe charging in the car for less, then we have another option for you to consider. The Spigen MagSafe Phone Holder is designed to hold an official MagSafe charging puck. This allows it to deliver 15W charging at a cost of $50, given the air vent mount goes for $18 and the official MagSafe puck is $31 at Amazon right now.

Don’t forget to check our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup for other great ways to save on upgrading your on-the-go setup, including this magnetic phone mount for just $10. Then, give our Spigen guide a look too for other discounts from the brand that we’ve tracked down today. This includes the MagSafe Tough Armor AirPods Pro 2 case at $16 as well as the metal armor AirTag carabiner case with bottle opener for $12.

Spigen OneTap Pro 3 MagSafe 15W MagSafe Air Vent Mount features:

Apple’s MagSafe Module: Fast 15W wireless charging with the original MagSafe module for reliable and efficient charging.

Built-in USB-C Cable: Easy connectivity with built-in USB-C cable.

Easy to Install with Smart Vent Clip: Our Smart Vent Clip design fits into almost all air vents for a secure and stable placement.

One-Tap Technology for Precise Mounting: Mount your device in less than one second with One-Tap Technology for precise accuracy.

Locked-in Head Joint for Optimal Viewing Angle and Steadiness: Locked-in Head joint for secure and steady device positioning and optimal viewing angle.

Recommended to be used with 20W or higher USB-C Power Adapter (sold separately)

