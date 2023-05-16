Spigen’s metal armor AirTag carabiner case with bottle opener hits 2023 low today at $12

The oficial Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Rugged Armor AirTag Case for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $25 directly from Spigen, this model typically fetches closer to $17 at Amazon where it is now at the best price we can find. Not often on sale, this is also now about $4 under our previous mention and sitting at a new Amazon 2023 low. Easily landing our master roundup of the best AirTag cases out there after launching in April 2021, it delivers a purpose-built housing for your Apple AirTag with a strap design topped off with a zinc alloy and stainless steel carabiner clip. Not only does it double as a bottle opener, but it will both protect your AirTag from scratches while allowing you to quickly clip it onto just about anything. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

If you’re not interested in the metal carabiner design here – perhaps it’s just too bulky for your needs, something like this unique Native Union Curve Silicone Case for AirTag might be just what you’re after. It delivers a more lightweight and flexible approach to AirTag carry with a loop and lock design available in four different colorways at $10 Prime shipped.

While you’ll find even more AirTag gear right here, including the latest fabric model from Elevation Lab, there are some other Spigen strap accessories on sale right now. Its latest AirPods Pro 2 titanium carabiner straps and keychains are now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows for folks looking to leverage the new lanyard connector on Apple’s pro-grade earbuds. Both models are now going for $15 Prime shipped and you can get a closer look right here.

Spigen Rugged Armor AirTag Case features:

Rugged build dominates everyday bumps and drops

Durable Zinc alloy and stainless steel carabiner designed for AirTag holder that fits on your accessories such as keys, bags, wallet, and dog pet collar

Doubles up as a bottle-opener to open a cold one

Lightweight build to hook onto your essentials

Precisely designed to protect the AirTags bluetooth tracker (2021)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!