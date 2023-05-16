Spigen’s metal armor AirTag carabiner case with bottle opener hits 2023 low today at $12

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSpigen
Reg. $17+ $12

The oficial Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Rugged Armor AirTag Case for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $25 directly from Spigen, this model typically fetches closer to $17 at Amazon where it is now at the best price we can find. Not often on sale, this is also now about $4 under our previous mention and sitting at a new Amazon 2023 low. Easily landing our master roundup of the best AirTag cases out there after launching in April 2021, it delivers a purpose-built housing for your Apple AirTag with a strap design topped off with a zinc alloy and stainless steel carabiner clip. Not only does it double as a bottle opener, but it will both protect your AirTag from scratches while allowing you to quickly clip it onto just about anything. Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

If you’re not interested in the metal carabiner design here – perhaps it’s just too bulky for your needs, something like this unique Native Union Curve Silicone Case for AirTag might be just what you’re after. It delivers a more lightweight and flexible approach to AirTag carry with a loop and lock design available in four different colorways at $10 Prime shipped

While you’ll find even more AirTag gear right here, including the latest fabric model from Elevation Lab, there are some other Spigen strap accessories on sale right now. Its latest AirPods Pro 2 titanium carabiner straps and keychains are now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows for folks looking to leverage the new lanyard connector on Apple’s pro-grade earbuds. Both models are now going for $15 Prime shipped and you can get a closer look right here

Spigen Rugged Armor AirTag Case features:

  • Rugged build dominates everyday bumps and drops
  • Durable Zinc alloy and stainless steel carabiner designed for AirTag holder that fits on your accessories such as keys, bags, wallet, and dog pet collar
  • Doubles up as a bottle-opener to open a cold one
  • Lightweight build to hook onto your essentials
  • Precisely designed to protect the AirTags bluetooth tracker (2021)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Spigen’s latest OneTap Pro 3 15W MagSafe air vent iPh...
Ember’s stainless steel Temperature Control Smart...
Carhartt Springs Saving Event takes up to 60% off t-shi...
9to5Toys Daily: May 16, 2023 – M2 Mac mini from $500,...
Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Magnetic Dash/Air Vent iP...
DJI’s FPV drone bundle offers first person flights at...
Best price yet now live on Spigen’s MagSafe Tough...
Take flight with a pair of powerful 4K camera drones fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments