Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Magnetic Dash/Air Vent iPhone/Android Mount $10, more

LISEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Magnetic Dashboard/Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount for $9.87 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code DDAYBKQK at checkout. Down from its typical going rate of $19, today’s deal comes in at 48% off and delivers the best price that we’ve tracked for this mount. Designed to support just about any smartphone, this magnetic holder includes a metal plate which can be stuck to your case or phone. Once there, all you have to do is place the device against the mount and the magnets will hold it easily. The mount itself can attach to your car’s air vents or the dash depending on what works best for your setup, and it’s even compatible with both horizontal and vertical vents. So, if you’re tired of your phone sitting in a cupholder when driving, then this is a great way to elevate it to see driving directions or take calls while still remaining hands free.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

This Magnetic Car Phone Holder Mount uses 6X NdFeB military magnet, which can generate a closed magnetic field to prevent magnetic leakage and interference with mobile phone signals. In addition, the larger and thicker magnetic head (50% thicker than the normal one) brings strong suction to keep your mobile phone stable even on rough roads. This phone holder for car vent is compatible with 99% Horizontal & Vertical vents, which solves the common problems of poor compatibility and cradle easily falling off on the market.You can enjoy two different experiences when buying our Magnetic Car Mount to avoid waste caused by repeated purchases. The Steel hook clip of this cell phone mount for car is 50% longer than the ordinary one. It’s compatible with most Horizontal & Vertical vents, which solves the common problems of poor compatibility and cradle easy falling off on the market. We upgrade the iPhone car holder to meet all the needs of the car vent. Note: Round vents may not fit

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!