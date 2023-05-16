Best price yet now live on Spigen’s MagSafe Tough Armor AirPods Pro 2 case at $16 (30% off)

Joining this morning’s offer on its Rugged Armor AirTag strap, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Tough Armor MagFit AirPods Pro 2 Case for $16.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Carrying a bloated $40 MSRP directly from Spigen, this model typically sells for $23 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Marking the second price drop since early January, today’s deal is a couple bucks under our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. Leveraging the brand’s Air Cushion technology to safe guard against unfortunate drops, it houses your AirPods Pro 2 in a hard shell case to avoid bump damage and scratches while out and about this spring and summer as well. Embedded MagSafe-ready magnets and featuring a wireless charging-ready design, it will work with your existing Qi pads and multi-device stands alongside providing cutouts for wired charging, access to the lanyard connector, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you would prefer something a little bit more minimalist and thin, the ongoing price drop we are tracking on elago’s silicone AirPods Pro 2 case is definitely worth a look. Not only is it half the price, but it also includes a nice removable lanyard as opposed to the carabiner clip found above and is now 38% off the going rate. Check this one out right here while it’s still down at $8 Prime shipped.

Then dive into our coverage of the all-time lows on Spigen’s latest AirPods Pro 2 titanium carabiner straps and keychains as well as the new Totallee cases. The brand just unveiled its latest sheaths for both of Apple’s latest earbud offerings and they are now available for purchase at $29. All of the details on those are waiting in our launch coverage alongside ZAGG’s new Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case.

Spigen Tough Armor MagFit AirPods Pro 2 Case features:

Strong built-in magnets for secure MagSafe wireless charging compatibility. [NOT compatible with Apple Watch Charger]

Included carabiner for easy portability and everyday carry. Cutouts on side for lanyard compatibility

Certified protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. Solid protection designed to protect from drops/scratches

Supports the visibility of the LED power light for quick battery status updates

Precisely designed for Airpods Pro 2 (2022)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!