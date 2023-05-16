Best price yet now live on Spigen’s MagSafe Tough Armor AirPods Pro 2 case at $16 (30% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSpigen
Reg. $23 $16
Spigen Tough Armor MagFit AirPods Pro 2 Case

Joining this morning’s offer on its Rugged Armor AirTag strap, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Tough Armor MagFit AirPods Pro 2 Case for $16.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Carrying a bloated $40 MSRP directly from Spigen, this model typically sells for $23 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Marking the second price drop since early January, today’s deal is a couple bucks under our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. Leveraging the brand’s Air Cushion technology to safe guard against unfortunate drops, it houses your AirPods Pro 2 in a hard shell case to avoid bump damage and scratches while out and about this spring and summer as well. Embedded MagSafe-ready magnets and featuring a wireless charging-ready design, it will work with your existing Qi pads and multi-device stands alongside providing cutouts for wired charging, access to the lanyard connector, and more. Head below for additional details. 

If you would prefer something a little bit more minimalist and thin, the ongoing price drop we are tracking on elago’s silicone AirPods Pro 2 case is definitely worth a look. Not only is it half the price, but it also includes a nice removable lanyard as opposed to the carabiner clip found above and is now 38% off the going rate. Check this one out right here while it’s still down at $8 Prime shipped

Then dive into our coverage of the all-time lows on Spigen’s latest AirPods Pro 2 titanium carabiner straps and keychains as well as the new Totallee cases. The brand just unveiled its latest sheaths for both of Apple’s latest earbud offerings and they are now available for purchase at $29. All of the details on those are waiting in our launch coverage alongside ZAGG’s new Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case

Spigen Tough Armor MagFit AirPods Pro 2 Case features:

  • Strong built-in magnets for secure MagSafe wireless charging compatibility. [NOT compatible with Apple Watch Charger]
  • Included carabiner for easy portability and everyday carry. Cutouts on side for lanyard compatibility
  • Certified protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. Solid protection designed to protect from drops/scratches
  • Supports the visibility of the LED power light for quick battery status updates
  • Precisely designed for Airpods Pro 2 (2022)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEVOIT’s latest Vital 200S Smart H13 HEPA Air Pur...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to rent or...
Save $200 on ASUS’ ultra-slim ZenBook 14 Ryzen 7 ...
Spigen’s latest OneTap Pro 3 15W MagSafe air vent iPh...
Ember’s stainless steel Temperature Control Smart...
Carhartt Springs Saving Event takes up to 60% off t-shi...
9to5Toys Daily: May 16, 2023 – M2 Mac mini from $500,...
Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Magnetic Dash/Air Vent iP...
Load more...
Show More Comments