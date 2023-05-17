Amazfit’s Band 5 fitness tracker monitors blood-oxygen levels at new low of $19 (52% off)

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Typically $40, today’s deal comes in at 52% off, saving $21 and delivering a new all-time low in the process. This fitness tracker is designed to help you easily stay on top of your workouts or steps throughout the day. With blood oxygen saturation measurement, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, the Band 5 offers solid health features for the price. It’ll also last up to 15 days on a single charge which makes it ideal for those who don’t want to plug in every single night. On top of that, the Amazfit Band 5 pairs with both Android smartphones and iPhones ensuring you can use it regardless of which mobile platform you choose to use. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for extra info.

At just $19, you’re going to be hard-pressed to get a fitness tracker for less from a known brand, let alone one with the features of the Band 5. A quick look at Amazon shows the Band 5 at the top of the page, and other fitness trackers in the $22 range from unknown brands and over $40 for most of the others.

For a more premium experience, don’t forget that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently down to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Normally $380, today’s deal comes in at $180 off and makes now the best time yet to pick up the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Sure, $200 is about 10 times more than the Band 5 on sale in today’s lead deal, but, at the same time, it offers a lot more functionality.

Amazfit Band 5 features:

Say goodbye to daily recharge. With a fully charged Amazfit Band 5, you don’t need to bring a charger for a two-week trip. Two built-in custom watch faces and more than 45 other watch faces are available for download from the app and alternatively, you can choose a picture or your own personal photo as the watch face. When you feel unwell, especially during intellectual or physical work for a long time, high-intensity workouts, or in high-altitude and low-oxygen environments, you can immediately measure your blood oxygen saturation and understand your physical state.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!