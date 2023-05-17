All-time low takes $180 off Samsung’s still capable Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at $200

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offeing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm for $199.99 shipped in one of two stainless steel stypes. Normally fetching $380, you’re looking at the best price we have ever tracked at $180 off. This is below previous mentions in the $250 range and marking the first offer of the year on the larger case size. Samsung’s now previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At an even more affordable price point, the 42mm stylings of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are easily worth a look. There may be a smaller screen in tow, but there is no arguing with how compelling a $169 price tag. Down from $350, this too is at the all-time low. It matches our previous mention from last month and is only the second time we’ve seen it trending this low.

Elsewhere in the Wear OS market, we’re also tracking one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Pixel Watch. Delivering a more stylish way to monitor your health, this offering backs a circular display with sleep and heart rate tracking, the ability to take ECG readings, and monitor many other elements of your fitness at $300. It’s the second-best price we’ve seen and a more premium alternative to the Galaxy Watch 4 models above.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless-steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes you to go further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring¹ that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. Leave your phone behind while staying connected — call, text and stream music,all from your wrist with LTE connectivity.

