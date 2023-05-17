Today’s Android game and app deals: Slay the Spire, Data Defense, Money Manager, more

Slay the Spire

Wednesday’s best price drops on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play are now ready and waiting for you down below the fold. They are also joined by this morning’s discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic that is now sitting at a new all-time low alongside this Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 sale starting from $350 Prime shipped. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Almost Gone, Slay the Spire, Data Defense, Money Manager, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Slay the Spire:

We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single player deckbuilder we could. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire! Dynamic Deck Building: Choose your cards wisely! Discover hundreds of cards to add to your deck with each attempt at climbing the Spire. Select cards that work together to efficiently dispatch foes and reach the top.

