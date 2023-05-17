Google Pixel 6 Pro clearance lands at new $450 low (Save $449), plus Pixel 6 at $350

Woot today is discounting an assortment of previous-generation Google Pixel smartphones to the best prices yet. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual from the retailer, with a $6 delivery fee being tacked on otherwise. A top pick worth highlighting ahead of everything else has the Google Pixel 6 Pro at $449.99. This is for an unlocked 128GB model, which drops from the original $899 price tag you would have paid before the 7 Pro came out. Not only does that amount to a new all-time low at $449 off, but lands at $20 below our previous mention. Discounts on new condition versions have been hard to come by as of late, with today’s markdown only delivering the third offer of the year.

Google’s previous-generation flagship smartphone arrives with the company’s new Tensor chipset for the first time and comes backed by other compelling specs, too. Pixel 6 Pro then sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. We break down what to expect from daily driving the handset in our hands-on review, which offers some extra insight on how the Pixel 6 Pro holds up. We also break down some of the other Google Pixel deals below, too.

But if you can get away with a more affordable feature set, today’s Woot sale is carrying over to the Pixel 6 at $349.99. This model comes unlocked with a Verizon bootloader and is down from the original $599 price tag that you would have paid for the handset last year. Also marking a new all-time low, we last saw this model sell for $380 back in March.

Today’s price cuts on the Pixel 6 series lands just after seeing a launch promotion go live on the latest handset from Google. While we’re still waiting for pre-orders to go live for the brand’s new and very first foldable, the Google Pixel 7a is now shipping for $499 with the added benefit of a bundled $50 gift card. That makes the already affordable smartphone powered by Tensor G2 an even better value.

Just make sure to shop all of the other hardware discounts in our Android guide now that the new work week is underway, as well as all of the best app and game deals that are now live courtesy of Google Play.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!