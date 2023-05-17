Land Anker’s originally $170 Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds at up to 50% off, now $85 shipped

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $84.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and closer to $110 or $130 these days, this is up to 50% off and at least $25 below the most recent price we have been tracking. Today’s deal is also matching both our previous mention and the price we saw over the holidays last year to deliver some notable specs for the price, much like the rest of the Anker earbud lineup. As detailed in our hands-on review, the Liberty 3 Pro sport active noise cancellation alongside HearID tech that “analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored” listening profile. You can also expect to 32 hours of battery life with support of the included wireless charging-ready case as well as compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones out of the box. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

While the deal featured above delivers a versatile set of buds with a notable feature set ready for casual listening, commutes, and more, if you’re just in the market for a super budget-friendly set that comes in at a much lower price point Anker has other options. One that comes to mind is the Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds that deliver the same 32-hour battery life from $28 shipped in various colorways. You’ll be forgoing to active noise cancellation here, but also landing a solid set for a fraction of the price.

Looking to take it up several notches instead? Head straight over to the price drop we are tracking on Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds. These 9to5 favorites are some of the best we have tested out in recent memory – check out our hands-on review right here – and they are now sitting at a new all-time low with $100 in savings. If you’re looking for some serious fidelity and “some of the best ANC available in the true wireless form-factor,” the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 should definitely be on your radar.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds feature:

ACAA 2.0: Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, bass has a deep punch, mids are luscious, and treble sparkles.

Personalized Noise Cancelling: Standard noise cancelling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears.

Fusion Comfort Fit: Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!