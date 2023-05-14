Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds are 9to5 favorites at new all-time low of $299 (Save $100)

Released earlier in the year, the new Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 quickly went on to become my favorite pair of earbuds on the market right now. There was really just one problem – that steep $399 MSRP. Amazon today is helping make the new releases a touch more affordable, with one of the very first discounts landing on the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds at $299 shipped. Available in just the Canvas White style, today’s offer saves you $100 and marks a new all-time low in the process of going on sale for only the second time. Justifying that high-end price tag, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 arrive with some capable dual hybird drivers that are backed by aptX audio and some of the best ANC available in the true wireless form-factor. There’s at least 4 hours of listening per charge before it’s time to drop them in the Qi-enabled charging case which also doubles as an audio transmitter for using the earbuds with anything you can plug a 3.5mm cable into from computers to in-flight entertainment systems and more. Our hands-on review from earlier in the spring further explores just what to expect from sound quality and overall functionality if you’re not sold yet, too.

Delivering a more affordable experience with much of the same hi-fi listening in tow, yesterday also saw the first discount go live on the Pi5 S2 earbuds. These are also some of the latest debuts from Bowers & Wilkins, arriving at the $249 price point following a $50 price cut. You’ll give up some of the more unique features like the audio transmitter tech, while dropping the price by an extra $100.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 features:

Continuing with the success of Bowers and Wilkins Pi7 True Wireless Headphones, the Pi7 S2 has been introduced with significant improvements in performance, battery life, user experience, and color options. The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 wireless earphones feature 9.2mm dual hybrid drive units enhanced by individual amplifiers and advanced DSP, producing incredible audio to make your music and phone calls sound pristine

