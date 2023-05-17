M1 Mac mini clearance delivers the nicest price yet on refurb models at $420 (Save $179+)

Woot is now clearing out Apple’s previous-generation M1 Mac mini. Making one of the most affordable macOS machines on the market an even better buy, right now the 8-core CPU/GPU configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD enters at $419.99 with free shipping for Prime members for the Grade A refurbished model. A $6 delivery fee applies in any other case. Down from its original $699 going rate, today’s discount is the best we’ve ever seen. The newer M2 model clocks in at a $599 MSRP, making today’s offer land at $179 off that price. It’s $59 under our previous mention for a new condition model, while also clocking in at $80 below the more recent counterpart’s current sale price. But more on how they compare in price and performance below.

It may not be the shiny new M2 model, but Apple’s original M1 Mac mini still packs a punch. Especially when you throw in the all-time low savings. Outfitted with the same small footprint design that makes the computer as popular as it is for so many different use cases, this is a notable solution for those who just want the most affordable option out there for getting into macOS. This won’t offer the best performance out there, but the lower barrier to entry will certainly make this a compelling option for users who don’t need the latest and greatest. It packs the first-generation Apple Silicon chip and is supplemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

If you’re in the market for the latest that Apple has to offer, don’t forget that the M2 Mac mini is also on sale. Delivering all-time lows across a series of different configurations, pricing now starts at $500. These machines deliver the same compact designs as the lead deal, just with even more modern internals thanks to the M2 chips at the center of the experience. Taking $99 off or more, we’ve never seen these models sell for less. That’s alongside the elevated M2 Pro model at $100 off, too. Even so, the M1 Mac mini still undercuts pricing with some even more affordable sale rates. But if you’re wondering whether it’s just worth going with the newer version, here’s how the performance stacks up across the machines.

From personal experience, there is no better Mac mini accessory than Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub. Right now, it also happens to be on sale to complement the M2 discounts above, delivering a series of front-facing ports and an integrated M.2 SSD slot so you can supercharge the miniature footprint of Apple’s most compact Mac with even more features.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more as we start yet another work week.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

