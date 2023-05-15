All-time lows make Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini an even better value from $500 (Save $99+)

After seeing the elevated M2 Pro model go up for sale last week at $100 off, Amazon is now rolling out the savings on Apple’s just-refreshed M2 Mac mini. The baseline configurations are some of the best values in all of macOS, and now they’re even better thanks to some all-time low discounts. Starting with the 256GB model, pricing starts at $499.99 shipped. That’s $99 off the going rate and landing at the all-time low for only the third time. It’s the best price in over a month, as well as the first price cut since back at the start of April. The 512GB capacity with double the SSD storage is also on sale, elevating the savings to $109 with a drop from $799 down to $689.99.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

From personal experience, there is no better Mac mini accessory than Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub. Right now, it also happens to be on sale to complement the M2 discounts above, delivering a series of front-facing ports and an integrated M.2 SSD slot so you can supercharge the miniature footprint of Apple’s most compact Mac with even more features.

Just as we mentioned above, those who need an even more professional machine as the centerpiece of their workstations are also in luck. Packed into that same small footprint as the lead deals above, the M2 Pro Mac mini has even more power and is now $100 off. But if you’d just like to lug your machine with you around to class, or use it from the couch, Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air lands at within $1 of the all-time low from $1,000.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

