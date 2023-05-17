PowerA’s mobile Xbox Controller Gaming Clip with 1,500mAh battery hits new low at $22

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
Reg. $30 $22
PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip

PowerA’s new MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers is now down at $21.86 via Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model released back in February at $30 where it remained until we caught a slight price drop to $24.50 back at the top of the month. Today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the PowerA MOGA Mobile Clip 2.0 that sells for about half the price, the Play & Charge also sports a built-in 1,500mAh Power Bank that will also charge your smartphone on-the-go. From there, it provides an “ergonomic” dual-locking articulation mechanism that effectively attaches a wireless Xbox controller to your device while leaving all ports, speakers, and microphones accessible. Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, if the integrated battery pack won’t come in handy for you during road trips, vacations, and otherwise, the basic PowerA MOGA Mobile Clip 2.0 might do the trick for less. Now selling for $12 Prime shipped on Amazon, it delivers a very similar experience as the model above otherwise. 

While we are talking PowerA’s MOGA cloud and mobile gaming gear, be sure to check out the new MOGA XP-Ultra wireless licensed controller that is certified for console, mobile, and PC in yesterday’s feature as well as our hands-on review of the MOGA XP5-i Plus Apple Arcade and cloud gaming controller. And for juicing up your Xbox gamepads, dive into our coverage of PowerA’s latest Xbox Series S/X charging gear and controllers

PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip features:

  • Charge your phone while you play Xbox and cloud-enabled games on-the-go
  • Mobile gaming clip designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers
  • Charge your phone while you play, or between sessions with integrated Power Bank
  • Dual-locking articulation points adjust for ergonomic phone placement
  • Grip and secure your phone with rubberized clamps
  • Access all ports, speakers, and microphones
  • Made with high-quality materials for stability and durability

