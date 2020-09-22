The new PowerA Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X charging gear and controllers are now available for pre-order. PowerA has been releasing some of the best and most affordable peripherals for Microsoft’s consoles for a long time now with its latest lineup of charging stations and a host of new Enhanced Wired Controllers for Microsoft’s latest consoles now available at Amazon and beyond. While you might still be trying to get lucky with a Series S/X order, you can also head below for more details on the new “officially licensed for Xbox Series S/X” gear from PowerA.

PowerA Xbox Series X charging gear:

First up, let’s take a look at the new PowerA Xbox Series X charging gear, starting with the Charging Stand (seen above). Available in black or white colorways, the new stand “eliminates the cost of replacement batteries so you can keep your controller fully charged and ready to game.” It is compatible with “Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One Wireless Controllers” and includes a battery door to house the 1100 mAh rechargeable battery alongside a 3.3-foot USB charging cable.

Play & Charge Kit

PowerA is also introducing a new Play & Charge Kit to its lineup of Xbox Series X charging gear. Now available from $24.99, this kit is very much like the official Microsoft option that has been available for quite some time, but has been designed specifically with the new Series X/S in mind (also compatible with standard Xbox One Wireless Controllers). This kit includes two rechargeable batteries, four battery doors (“two for Xbox Series X/S + two for Xbox One”), and a 10-foot USB charge cable. You can charge these batteries up whether they are installed in a controller or not via the USB cable as well.

Play & Charge Kit for Xbox Series S/X pre-order $25

New Xbox Series S/X Controllers:

Outside of the new Xbox Series X charging gear, PowerA is also issuing a series of new Enhanced Wired Controllers for Series S/X. Available in loads of vibrant colorways, these officially licensed Xbox Series X/S (or Xbox One) gamepads are a great way to score some extra couch co-op controllers without spending the Microsoft wireless price. Features include a standard button layout and an all-new Share button alongside dual rumble motors and “mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons.” The diamond-texture grip on the backside and that metallic d-pad up front are also interesting standouts here, but you’ll find a handy headset dial for game audio or muting the chat via an on-board 3.5mm stereo headset jack as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

While stock might be running out quickly, the Xbox Series S/X pre-orders were and continue to be about as organized and fair as we could have hoped, especially in a year like 2020. PowerA’s latest also enters with (mostly) more affordable price tags than the Microsoft Xbox peripherals — helping to ease some of the spending pains associated with a new generation of gaming. Everything on tap here is officially licensed by Microsoft and ships with a two-year warranty (after you register at PowerA).

