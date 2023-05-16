PowerA’s new MOGA XP-Ultra wireless licensed is certified for console, mobile, and PC

Today, PowerA is announcing its latest officially licensed gaming accessory with the MOGA XP-Ultra wireless controller. Uniquely designed and feature-packed, this is the “first” officially licensed wireless controller for Xbox Series X|S on the market that’s also made to be used for mobile gaming, PCs, and consoles interchangeably, according to the company. Ready to find out more about the brand-new PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra? Head below to uncover all that the controller has to offer.

PowerA’s MOGA XP-Ultra is made for mobile and at-home gaming

While we’ve seen Xbox-style Bluetooth controllers for mobile setups in the past, PowerA went a step further here. The brand’s latest MOGA XP-Ultra isn’t just made for mobile but also console and PC. In fact, according to PowerA, this is the first officially licensed controller that’s made for the Series S|X as well as mobile and PC, making it pretty unique.

The 4-in-1 modular design includes a compact mini-pad with “crisp” buttons, a concave D-pad, impulse triggers, and more. A full-sized detachable ergonomic grip adds built-in rumble motors, two mappable buttons, and a mobile gaming clip.

The built-in rechargeable battery can last for up to 60 hours of gameplay when connected via the Xbox Wireless protocol, and it’ll go for 40 hours on Bluetooth. This allows you to game all day without having to worry about the controller dying midway through a match – those avid gamers might want to plug in every few days here. The nice thing is this controller recharges over USB-C, which also allows for wired connectivity to your PC or Xbox, making it quite versatile all around.

Designed for Xbox, the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is also made for Game Pass. Since you can play Microsoft’s cloud streaming platform on mobile, it’s perfect for enjoying Game Pass titles on your iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone, Chromebook, or any other computer thanks to its Bluetooth connection. Then, to keep you in the game, whenever you get home, it’ll pair up natively to your Xbox or PC as well.

The thing to note here is that the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra isn’t all that budget friendly. It’s feature-packed and a unicorn in the gaming world, but that comes at a cost. You’ll find that the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra goes for $129.99 and is available for pre-order today from various retailers. Shipping is slated to begin on June 10.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra looks pretty nice, it might be a slightly hard bargain to drive. You could, instead, look at Microsoft’s in-house Elite Series 2 controller for $149 right now at Amazon. It, too, has Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, and wired functionality. The battery only lasts for 40 hours instead of 60, but overall this will be a more premium controller.

PowerA’s claim to fame here is being the first third-party controller to achieve official licensing for this design. However, it does also come in at $19 below the Elite Series 2 right now and is a full $50 below the premium controller’s retail price. So, it does deliver some savings over buying Microsoft’s official offering if that’s something that matters to you.

Either way, the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is a solid choice in the console and mobile gaming market. I do wish it was a little more budget-friendly, but at least it is quite feature-packed for the price.

