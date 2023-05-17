Save $200 on Segway’s latest F series Ninebot electric scooters from $450 at Amazon

Amazon now offers the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $599.99 shipped. Marking the second-best price to date, today’s offer is dropping down from the usual $800 going rate. With those $200 in savings attached, today’s offer clocks in at $4 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring and is now within $15 of the all-time low set just once before. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too. Head below for a discount on the more affordable F30 scooter.

Stepping down to the F30 form-factor, another one of Segway’s more recent electric vehicles is also on sale. This model also comes powered by a 300W motor, but is backed by a longer 18.6-mile range. It can handle the same 15.5 MPH top speeds as above, and can climb steep hills much like the model above. This one sits at $449.99 on Amazon right now, delivering not only a more affordable alternative to the F40 model above, but clocking in at $200 off the usual $650 going rate. It’s $130 under our previous mention, too.

If your EV game could use something a bit more fun and exciting, Segway’s new Transformers electric GoKart Pro is getting in on the savings. Still live from earlier in the week, the 4-wheeled vehicle now drops down from the usual $2,300 going rate to one of its best prices ever of $399 off. Complete with Bumblebee theming, there’s also the standard model that ditches the Autobot vibes for a more traditional Segway look at $1,700.

Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter features:

F40 reaches a top speed of up to 18.6 mph, a max range of 25 miles on a single charge, and accommodates a max load of 220 lbs. 350W output helping you conquer up to a 20% grade slope. Get ready for new adventures and easier commutes. The 10-inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces. With the 350W powerful motor, the F40 delivers a fast and sturdy riding experience.

