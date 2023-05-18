ECOFLOW portable power stations and solar bundles now up to 48% off with deals from $126

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official ECOFLOW Amazon storefront is offering up to 48% off portable power stations and solar rigs. You can score the EF ECOFLOW RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for $191 shipped. Regularly $289, this model has been trending closer to $239 as of late on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $8 under the previous deal price and is at the best price we have tracked this year outside of a one day drop back in February. Whether for emergency situations, to light up your campsite, or just to power your off-grid adventure kit, the RIVER 2’s 256Wh LiFePO4 battery is up to the task. It delivers a total output of up to 600W, sports a pair of AC outlets, a USB-C port, two USB-A jacks, and a car connection that can run up to “six essential appliances,” charge your mobile devices, and more. Alongside the potential to upgrade with a solar charger down the line, it includes both an AC and a car charger cable with the ability to fully recharge the internal battery in “1 hour with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology.” Head below for more deals and details.

The rest of the ECOFLOW Gold Box deals can be found on this landing page starting from $126. Ranging from batteries to expand your existing kit right up to higher-end power stations, bundle offers, and add-on solar panels. You’re looking at up to 48% in savings and everything is waiting for you right here.

For more environmentally-friendly power solutions, EVs, and electric yard tools, swing by our Green Deals hub. But if you’re in the market for some more modest power options, chargers, and the like, check out some of our recent hands-on reviews and deals including Satechi’s new 200W USB-C charger as well as Shargeek’s popular STORM2 Slim transparent power bank and the brand’s novel vintage Macintosh-inspired 67W GaN model.

EF ECOFLOW RIVER 2 Portable Power Station features:

Fully recharge the electric generator using an AC outlet in only 1 hour with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology. With an output of up to 600W, run 6 essential appliances simultaneously without worrying about overloading. With a whole host of ports, from 300W AC outlets to USB-C, we’ve got all your device’s plugs covered. Using LFP battery cells, use and recharge RIVER 2 more than 3000 times before hitting 80%. That’s almost 10 years of regular use. RIVER 2 includes advanced BMS protection, monitoring voltage, current, and temperature to keep your LFP battery running for years.

