Shargeek’s popular STORM2 Slim transparent power bank packs 130W USB-C at $135

Retro tech has taken the whole industry by storm as of late, and at the center of it all are some of the popular releases from Shargeek. Earlier in the year we reviewed its recent STORM2 Slim power bank, walking away impressed by not just the transparent design, but also how much power it was able to pack into a compact footprint. Now you can bring all of the prowess that has taken over TikTok and the rest of the web to your bag at lower than before. The Shargeek STORM2 Slim sells for $135.10 shipped at Amazon, down from the usual $199 going rate. It’s the best we’ve seen to date at 32% off, and clocks in at a few cents below our previous March mention. Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review from the start of the year for a closer look. Head below for more.

And if you need more power but still want the same transparent design, the Storm 2 100W 25,600mAh power bank is also on sale courtesy of Amazon today. The even more capable design arrives at $209, delivering some savings from its usual $229 going rate. We’ve only seen this model sell for less twice before, delivering its more capable 25,600mAh capacity for $20 off.

Speaking of Shargeek, we just reviewed its latest charger that merges classic Macintosh vibes with 67W of GaN power. It’s retro in an entirely different way with that old school Apple design, but offers one of the more novel designs on the market along the way. Though, Anker’s new PowerCore 24K power bank is very much worth a look if you’re in the market for an even more capable on-the-go power solution and can live without the transparent build. It sports a 140W USB-C PD port for charging MacBooks and more, too.

Shargeek STORM2 Slim features:

Shargeek STORM2 Slim 100w power bank continues the transparent design by displaying itself from the inside out. The see-through design portable battery reveals its sophisticated internal structure including equipped battery and circuit layout, showing the beauty of technology. The portable phone charger’s on-display power management system visualizes the battery life, output distribution, running temp, battery temp, operation hours, working ports, etc. in a clear, concise, and intuitive way, showing you the whole process of charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!