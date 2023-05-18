Save $180 on this 21-inch 80V Greenworks electric lawn mower at $400 (New 2023 low)

As part of this Best Buy flash sale that went live today, the retailer is now offering a well-timed discount on one of Greenworks’ more capable grass cutters. Its 21-inch 80V electric lawn mower arrives with a $399.99 sale price through the end of the week and ships free for all shoppers. Down from $580 at Best Buy, it actually sells for $600 direct from Greenworks and is now down to the best price of the year. The $180 in savings marks one of the first offers we’ve seen on this all year, but does undercut a similar model we saw earlier in the spring by $20 for some added comparison. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled so you don’t have to work too hard, it also rocks a 4-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge – plus an added turbo mode for extra power. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch. Head below for more.

Also on sale right now, this 14-inch Greenworks mower provides an even more affordable solution for cutting the grass without getting gas or oil involved. Down from the usual $280 going rate, Amazon has marked down the 24V solution down to $209.99. It won’t be quite as capable as the lead deal, but undercuts its price by nearly 50% to deliver an alternative electric mowing solution.

If your electric game could use something a bit more fun and exciting, Segway’s new Transformers electric GoKart Pro is getting in on the savings to join the tool above. Still live from earlier in the week, the 4-wheeled vehicle now drops down from the usual $2,300 going rate to one of its best prices ever of $399 off. Complete with Bumblebee theming, there’s also the standard model that ditches the Autobot vibes for a more traditional Segway look at $1,700.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are now underway.

Greenworks 21-inch 80V Electric Mower features:

Quickly mow up to half an acre on a single charge, then fully recharge batteries in just 60 minutes. This lightweight, quiet-running self-propelled, rear-wheel-drive mower has variable speed control for mowing at comfortable speeds; SmartCut Technology that constantly monitors grass conditions, then automatically adapts to provide the perfect amount of power needed to get the job done.

