Weber smart connected grilling hub delivers perfect steaks on any BBQ at $70 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub for $69.93 shipped. Regularly $90 directly from Weber and sometimes as much as $140 at Amazon, this model is slightly more than $20 off and at the best price we can find. Today’s deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to work with any BBQ, this handy thermometer tool comes from one of the best brands in the business to ensure you cook the perfect steak (or any other meat for that matter) every time. It provides four real-time probes to monitor larger cuts or four different steaks at the same time alongside a host of notifications to your smartphone to ensure your cookouts hit different this summer. It delivers alerts when your meat is ready as well as countdown timers, estimated cook times, flip reminders, and serve notifications. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more.

If the fancy setup above is overkill for you and you don’t need the smartphone connectivity, this Thermopro might do the trick. While it’s a far more manual process than the Weber model above – you have to stick the probe in every time you want a reading and then determine on your own if its time to remove the steaks – but it will only cost you $14 Prime shipped.

For something right in between the options mentioned above, dive into the ongoing price drop on Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer at $50. Or just go with the Ninja Woodfire grill that is now down at new all-time lows with a built-in thermometer, a series of simple presets that do most of the work for you, and has a built-in air fryer. Details on those offers are right here and you’ll find even more BBQ and grilling deals in our home goods hub including Ooni’s Karu pizza oven at $150 off.

Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub features:

Weber Connect leverages the most advanced smart cooking technology on the market along with over 70 years of grilling expertise. Compatible with both WiFi and Bluetooth for added convenience and connection reliability. The four meat probe capacity allows you to monitor up to four food items at once. Easily customize cook settings for different cuts or types of meat. View a countdown that tracks food progression based on time and temperature. Never guess when dinner will be ready.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!