KitchenAid’s Semi-AutoEspresso Machine with milk frother now $200 for today only ($150 off)

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for $199.99 shipped in matte black. Regularly $350 at Best Buy where it is now matched as part of its Deals of the Day, today’s offer is up to $150 off and the lowest price we can find. This deal is also matching the best we have tracked overall and a new Amazon all-time low on this colorway. Joining that popular KitchenAid modern-retro aesthetic, this is a relatively compact espresso machine with a built-in steam wand “for silky foam at the touch of a button” and a pair recessed spouts. The 58mm commercial-grade portafilter for “optimal heat” is joined by dosage selector for one or two espresso shots at the press of a button as well as a top-mounted cup warmer. More details below.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine features:

Enjoy espressos, lattes and cappuccinos, just the way you like, with the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Automatic Milk Frother Attachment. This is the first residential espresso machine that features dual, smart temperature sensors, that maintain the perfect brewing temperature shot after shot. The fast-heating thermocoil technology heats water up to the ideal brewing temperature in less 45 seconds. And, the low pressure pre-infusion and 15-bar Italian pump work together to make a deliciously rich, thick crema.The included Automatic Milk Frother Attachment, attaches to the KitchenAid® Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and prepares milk for delicious lattes and cappuccinos. Programmable dosing and a variable micro-foam adjuster allow you to adjust the milk amount and texture to match your taste and preference.

