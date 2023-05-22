Get your smash burger on, 36-inch Blackstone Griddle hits $285 Amazon low (Reg. up to $500)

Amazon is looking to upgrade your outdoor griddle game this year, offering the Blackstone 1984 Original 36-inch Flat Top Griddle Grill Station at $284.56 shipped. Regularly $500 and currently starting at over $330 via Walmart with a bonus hard-top cover included, today’s deal is up to 43% off and the lowest total we can find. One of the more sought-after models in the popular Blackstone lineup, today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low – only once before today have we seen it go anywhere close to this. The 36-inch rolled steel griddle plate is great for everything from “greasy-spoon staples” to smash burgers all spring and summer long. Four individually addressable burners are joined by a magnetic tool bar along the front to neatly stow tongs and the like alongside a pair of side-mounted prep stations and a front shelf. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for a more portable Blackstone flat top, the 1666 model is a notable option that comes in with a counter or tabletop form-factor. Ideal for camping, day trips to the beach, tailgating, and more, this one runs on those smaller propane canisters and sells for $160 shipped on Amazon – where it is a best-seller.

Sitting alongside this ongoing price drop on Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker, we just spent some time detailing our favorite options in the BBQ category ahead of the Memorial Day festivities next week. From the best pellet grills out there to a range of accessories for the perfect cookout, you’ll want to browse through to see if anything catches your eye right here.

Blackstone 1984 Original 36-inch Flat Top Griddle features:

It is large enough to handle most meals and allows you to create greasy-spoon staples like pancakes, bacon and other foods in your next outdoor cooking parties and get to gathers. Our camp stove griddle features two prep stations to dice veggies and season your burger patties and a front shelf with a magnetic strip to keep your griddling tools accessible and within reach. Boasting an extra-large cooking surface of 768 in2, our flat griddle works great when cooking for a crowd. The versatile surface is suitable for burgers, steaks, chicken, fish, eggs, bacon and other foods you want to cook quickly and easily.

