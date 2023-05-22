Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones see second discount of the year to $348 (Save $50), more

Starting off the week, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Sony’s latest personal listening devices. Including recently-released headphones and earbuds, shipping is free across the board. Our favorite of the batch is Sony’s latest flagship XM5 ANC Headphones which are on sale for only the second time this year. Now dropping down to $348, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $398 MSRP. This is the first chance to save since back in February, and arrives to match the all-time low for one of the first overall price cuts period.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more.

Those who can get away without the latest experience from Sony will find that the XM4 ANC Headphones still deliver on much of the same features for less. Also getting in on the savings apart of this new Amazon sale, the cans normally sell for the $348 sale price on the newer models above. But now you can bring them home for $278 in the process. That’s marking the very first drop of the year at 20% off.

While not the new XM5 model that more recently hit the scene as we detailed above, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Then go see how either of the Sony ANC headphones, or any of the other price cuts in today’s sale, compare to Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4. We just took a hands-on look at another flagship listening experience, putting Sennheiser’s latest against the likes of AirPods Max. And even though Apple may still wear the crown of best over-ear headphones around, there’s a lot to like about the Momentum 4. Enough in fact for me to decree that they are the next best thing. Get the full scoop in our review.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!