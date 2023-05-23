Today’s Android game and app deals: Almost Gone, Space RPG, MiniChess, and more

We have scoured Google Play for all of this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals with everything now waiting for you down below. Just be sure to scope out the Backbone controller that launched today for playing PlayStation games on your Android device as well as these deals on the Google Nest Wi-Fi router systems from $59. As for the Google Play app discounts, highlights include titles like Space RPG 3, The Almost Gone, King of Dragon Pass, Twilight Pro Unlock, MiniChess, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Color Wheel FREE (Reg. $2)
- Space RPG 3 FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- The Almost Gone $3 (Reg. $4)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- MiniChess by Kasparov $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- Dungeon Maker $2 (Reg. $4)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $20 (Reg. $40)
- Baby Sleep PRO $2.50 (Reg. $5)
More Android app deals still live:
- AppLock PRO FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Live or Die: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse FREE (Reg. $1)
- Game Dev Story $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Samorost 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Samorost 3 $2 (Reg. $6)
- Botanicula $2 (Reg. $5)
- CHUCHEL $2 (Reg. $5)
- Machinarium $2 (Reg. $6)
- Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG $2 (Reg. $5)
- Ailment: dead standoff $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $2 (Reg. $10)
- Lanternium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- FUR Squadron $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Photo Exif Editor Pro – Metada $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- FTP Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- Binders | License $6.50 (Reg. $13)
More on The Almost Gone:
Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, decipher these clues and reveal more of the story and its dark secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to sinister abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues. Each new reveal takes you closer to the life you once had, to the people and places that surrounded you, in your seemingly carefree childhood. Why are you here? Why are you trapped? Will you ever get home?
