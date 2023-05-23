Today’s Android game and app deals: Almost Gone, Space RPG, MiniChess, and more

Justin Kahn -
We have scoured Google Play for all of this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals with everything now waiting for you down below. Just be sure to scope out the Backbone controller that launched today for playing PlayStation games on your Android device as well as these deals on the Google Nest Wi-Fi router systems from $59. As for the Google Play app discounts, highlights include titles like Space RPG 3, The Almost Gone, King of Dragon Pass, Twilight Pro Unlock, MiniChess, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, decipher these clues and reveal more of the story and its dark secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to sinister abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues. Each new reveal takes you closer to the life you once had, to the people and places that surrounded you, in your seemingly carefree childhood. Why are you here? Why are you trapped? Will you ever get home?

