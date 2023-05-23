Google Nest Wi-Fi router systems start at $59 lows on Amazon (Reg. $129+)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest WiFi Router with 2 Points system for $159.99 shipped. Normally fetching $349, you can now lock-in a clearance offer that is taking $189 off in the process. Landing at the best price of the year, this is matching our previous mention from back in March and one of the first ways to save in 2023. Providing 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage, this pack of Nest routers blanket your home in reliable mesh coverage with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Handling upwards of 200 devices for supporting larger families or smart home owners with a litany of devices, the main router will also double as an Assistant speaker for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. It’s then supplemented by the two other nodes for even more balanced coverage. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

While not going to cover as much of your home, going with a single Google Nest router is a great option for beginning to build out your setup. Its currently down to $59 at Amazon from the usual $169 price tag, and lets you enjoy 2,220-square feet of coverage at the start. That of course can be expanded down the line should you need more nodes in the future to grow the reach of your network to a second story or basement. There’s even the same built-in access to Google Assistant, as well.

All of this week’s other notable price cuts from the Google stable come centered around its latest smartphone, which is now available for purchase. The just-revealed Google Pixel 7a now comes backed by a $50 cash discount to make its affordable $449 sale price tag an even better value. You can also save on Google’s latest flagship listening experience, too The Pixel Buds Pro land at $160, delivering the second-best price to date much. Much like the savings above, this is one of the first chances in 2023 to save, which is now complemented by a markdown on the Google Pixel Watch at $300.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!