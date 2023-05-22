Up to 50% off HyperX PC gaming gear from $20: DuoCast mic $70 Amazon low, keyboards, more

Joining this morning’s Gold Box deals and all of these Logitech Aurora offers, the Gaming Week deals are starting to heat up and next is Hyper X. Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging sale featuring a series of the brand’s PC gaming gear from headsets and earbuds to keyboards and mics. The HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condenser Microphone is now down at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a straight 30% price drops and the best price we can find. After launching at $100 last summer and seeing a drop to $80 at the beginning of the month, today’s deal is ushering in a new Amazon all-time low. As you might know from our hands-on review, this is one of the brand’s mid-tier models that still delivers a notable spec sheet highlighted by its customizable RGB light ring. A pair of polar pickup patterns accomodate various recording situations (solo, group discussions, and more) while the built-in analog converter supports resolutions up to 24-bit/96kHz on PC, PS5, PS4, and Mac. Get a closer look at the user experience right here and then head below for more Gaming Week HyperX deals.

HyperX Amazon Gaming Week deals:

Dive into these Logitech Aurora deals as well as the all-time low we are now tracking on its G FITS gaming earbuds. Then head over to our PC gaming deal hub where all of the best Gaming Week deals can and will be found alongside this ongoing offer on CORSAIR’s bendable XENEON Flex 45-inch 240Hz UltraWide monitor.

HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condenser Mic features:

Customizable RGB light ring: The tasteful RGB light ring gives the DuoCast a touch of vibrant RGB style with 2 customizable zones. Built for gaming, but professional enough to handle business.

Hi-Res 24-bit/96kHz recording: Capture accurate, low-noise recordings with the DuoCast’s high bit depth and sampling rate.

Low-profile shock mount: Form and function: The sleek, minimalist design also contains a shock mount to reduce the pickup of unwanted rumble and vibrations.

Tap-to-Mute sensor & gain control adjustment: Convenient tap-to-mute functionality and an easy to use gain control adjustment knob let you take control of your broadcast sound.

Two polar patterns: As referenced by its name, the DuoCast has two polar patterns: cardioid and omnidirectional. Switch between the two at the touch of a button.

