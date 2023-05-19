CORSAIR’s bendable XENEON Flex 45-inch 240Hz UltraWide monitor hits new low of $1,600

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR XENEON Flex 45-inch 240Hz 1440p OLED Monitor for $1,599.99 shipped. Best Buy is also offering the XENEON Flex for the same price. Down from a $2,000 list price, you’d more regularly pay $1,700 for the past few weeks (with jumps up to $2,000) and today’s deal comes in at $171 below our last mention to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique monitor is one of the first flexible OLED displays to market for gaming setups. CORSAIR worked close with LG on this one, delivering a 45-inch 3440x1440p screen with a 21:9 UltraWide aspect ratio. On top of that, CORSAIR is delivering other premium features with this OLED screen, including a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time. On top of that, there’s AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC support for a tear-free experience on either graphics card platform you choose to use. Plus, because it’s an OLED panel, you’ll enjoy stellar HDR support with up to 1,000 nits of brightness available here. Learn more in our announcement and pre-order coverage then head below for more.

If you want to save a bit of cash, but still get a high-end OLED monitor for your desk, then check out Alienware’s 34-inch 1440p option. While the same resolution, the smaller screen delivers a higher PPI which leads to a slightly better-looking image. With a 175Hz refresh rate, you can still play games at high frame rates with ease. And, it comes in at $1,280, which saves $320 compared to today’s lead deal.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with Razer’s immersive Nari Ultimate wireless PC headset that’s on sale for $80 right now. Down 20% from its typical $100 going rate, this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen one time in the past. Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup as well.

CORSAIR XENEON Flex Monitor features:

Set the curve with the CORSAIR XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Bendable UltraWide Gaming Display, built with revolutionary bendable OLED technology engineered by LG Display, enabling you to adjust the curve of your screen from completely flat for MOBAs and strategy games to an immersive 800R for simulations and shooters. Experience gorgeous cinematic visuals on an immense 45-inch 3440×1440 OLED screen, with up to 240Hz refresh rate and an unbelievably fast 0.03ms GtG response time. Motion-blur-canceling and 0.01ms pixel response time ensure a new level of realism during fast-moving scenes, as you enjoy silky-smooth, tear-free images thanks to NVIDIA® G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification. With dual HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C connections, the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 resets your expectations of what a premier gaming monitor can be.

