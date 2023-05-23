New Amazon low lands on Samsung’s 2022 EDC-ready 128GB USB-C flash drive at $16

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s 2022 model USB-C 128GB Flash Drive for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched in mid 2022 at $25 and now regularly fetches $20 directly from Samsung where it is now matched. Today’s deal is the third time it has gone on sale this year, comes in at $1 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at the latest USB-C flash drive from the brand loaded with Samsung NAND flash tech, 128GB of storage, and USB-C connectivity. The compact form-factor fits neatly into your EDC or on a keychain with up to 400MB/s transfer speeds joined by Samsung’s 6-proof protection against water, shock, magnets, extreme temperatures, and X-rays. The 5-year warranty is a nice touch too. Head below for more details.

As affordable as our lead deal is, if you’re willing to go with an older model you can land the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive for a touch less. This one provides both USB-C and USB-A jacks via a side-mounted flip switch at $15 Prime shipped.

For a more capable and high-end flash drive-like solution, the OWC Envoy Mini SSD is one of the best. After getting a chance to go hands-on with the all-metal design as well as the dual USB-A and USB-C connector mechanism, we can confidently say it’s is easily one fo the most notable options on the market. It, as I’m sure you can imagine, isn’t; nearly as affordable as the Samsung above, but it also deliver up to 1,000MB/s and is now starting at the lowest price yet.

Samsung USB-C 128GB Flash Drive features:

This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact

No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

