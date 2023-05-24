Anker’s PowerHouse power stations hit best prices of the year from $187 (Reg. $250+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a pair of its popular portable power stations. Headlining the savings this time around, the PowerHouse 256Wh is now down to $186.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at a match of the 2023 low at 25% off. This is the first discount we’ve seen in over 2 months since our previous mention back in March, and is the lowest we’ve seen since last fall. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Those who need an even more capable centerpiece to their campsite or tailgate will also find that Amazon is marking down Anker’s 757 PowerHouse 1229Wh at $949.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Originally selling for $1,400, this model has more regularly been selling for $1,100 as of late. Today’s offer now enters with $150 in savings attached to beat our previous mention by $30 and deliver the best price of the year.

Delivering one of its most capable portable power station yet, this 757 model just launched earlier in the spring with the ability to dish out 1,500W of power over an array of ports for keeping all of the gear at the campsite, tailgate, or just around the house in a power outage. Alongside six AC outlets, there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A slots, and a typical car jack to complement the onboard display. We breakdown the experience a bit further in our launch coverage.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are now underway.

Anker PowerHouse 256Wh features:

Thanks to premium LPF batteries, the portable power station has a 6 times longer lifespan. It is also designed with a drop-proof unibody structure and industry-standard electric components for enhanced durability. Time to get rid of bulky adapters because charging your laptop at fast speeds only requires a single cable. See the power station recharge itself and give a high-speed charge to a wide range of devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!