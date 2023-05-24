Upgrade your stream setup with AVerMedia’s Live Gamer Duo capture card at new low of $171

Amazon is offering the AVerMedia Live Gamer Duo Dual HDMI Capture Card for $170.98 shipped. Typically averaging $220 or so over the past several months, today’s deal comes in $28 below our last mention from September 2022. On top of that, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you looking to upgrade your gaming setup with better streaming and capturing gear? Well, this is a solid purchase for you then. Designed to bring in two 1080p uncompressed HDMI streams, this can be used for multiple camera angles, camera and console, or various other things. There’s also a zero-lag passthrough which sends 4K60 or 1080p240 to a monitor while recording 1080p60 for console gamers. Not sold on recording or streaming in 1080p? Well, that’s perfect for Twitch and YouTube streaming and it also doesn’t add a lot of strain to your system to record either. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the AVerMedia Live Gamer HD 2 to save some cash. It’s available on Amazon for $130 which saves over $40 from today’s lead deal. Instead of dual inputs and 1080p240 or 4K60 passthrough, the Live Gamer HD is capped at 1080p60 passthrough and single device capture. So, if you have a previous-generation console that doesn’t have high frame rate capabilities, the Live Gamer HD 2 is a great solution all around.

To finish outfitting your new gaming/streaming setup, have you considered a GPU upgrade? AMD and NVIDIA both just released new graphics cards that each have the AV1 hardware encoder natively supported. The RTX 4060 Ti might come in at $449, but AMD’s RX 7600 is just $269 and both deliver hardware encoding making them ideal for gaming and streaming from the same system. Be sure to check out our hands-on reviews of both cards to make the right decision in upgrading your system.

AVerMedia Live Gamer Duo features:

Two separate HDMI inputs, one for your gameplay and one for you

4Kp60 High Dynamic Range (HDR) Pass-through

High Refresh Rate Pass-through at Full HD up to 240Hz

Simultaneously record from both inputs in uncompressed Full HD

