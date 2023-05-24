Score mophie’s hybrid 5,000mAh snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Wallet combo at $22 (Reg. $50)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesMophie
Reg. $50 $22
a close up of electronics

Screenya (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the mophie snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet for $21.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50 directly from ZAGG, this is nearly 60% off the going rate, $3 below the best price we have tracked this year, and the lowest we can find. While you will find it straight from Amazon marked down to $38, the Screenya listing with guaranteed Amazon fulfillment drops it even lower. As the name suggests, this is a MagSafe-ready portable power bank housing a 5,000mAh internal battery to keep you powered up all day and then some in the most convenient way possible. As an added bonus, this model also includes a handy wallet pocket on the back so you can also stow a few of your most important bank cards/IDs at the same time. Head below for more details. 

If the power bank part of the package above isn’t of interesting, this ESR wallet will save you even more. It delivers your typical MagSafe connection to iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices alongside a bonus pop-out finger loop at $14.50 Prime shipped right now. 

On the other hand, if it’s the portable juice you’re after we are still tracking a solid price drop on Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks. We were impressed after going hands-on with them  and you can land the regularly $60 portable battery packs at 33% off the going rate for the first solid discount we have tracked in months. Get a closer look at this deal and what to expect in our previous deal coverage

mophie snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet features:

The ultimate accessory for your smartphone has arrived. Travel light with only the essentials and give your phone a boost of power, all with the snap+ juice pack mini wallet. The snap+ juice pack mini wallet wirelessly charges most iPhone 14/13/12 series phones, and any other Qi-enabled smartphone, and offers a convenient card holder in one compact accessory that easily attaches to the back of your phone.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Mophie

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s PowerHouse power stations hit best prices...
AMD RX 7600 GPU Review: Is this the king of budget grap...
XLR8 PNY 4060 Ti 8GB review: A $449 40-series card wit...
Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags with U1 chip at new 202...
Razer Gaming Week deals up to 50% off: Headsets from $3...
As 4TB portable SSD prices start to come down to earth,...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro GPS/LTE monit...
Upgrade your battlestation with up to $600 off LG monit...
Load more...
Show More Comments