Score mophie’s hybrid 5,000mAh snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Wallet combo at $22 (Reg. $50)

Screenya (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the mophie snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet for $21.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50 directly from ZAGG, this is nearly 60% off the going rate, $3 below the best price we have tracked this year, and the lowest we can find. While you will find it straight from Amazon marked down to $38, the Screenya listing with guaranteed Amazon fulfillment drops it even lower. As the name suggests, this is a MagSafe-ready portable power bank housing a 5,000mAh internal battery to keep you powered up all day and then some in the most convenient way possible. As an added bonus, this model also includes a handy wallet pocket on the back so you can also stow a few of your most important bank cards/IDs at the same time. Head below for more details.

If the power bank part of the package above isn’t of interesting, this ESR wallet will save you even more. It delivers your typical MagSafe connection to iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices alongside a bonus pop-out finger loop at $14.50 Prime shipped right now.

On the other hand, if it’s the portable juice you’re after we are still tracking a solid price drop on Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks. We were impressed after going hands-on with them and you can land the regularly $60 portable battery packs at 33% off the going rate for the first solid discount we have tracked in months. Get a closer look at this deal and what to expect in our previous deal coverage.

mophie snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet features:

The ultimate accessory for your smartphone has arrived. Travel light with only the essentials and give your phone a boost of power, all with the snap+ juice pack mini wallet. The snap+ juice pack mini wallet wirelessly charges most iPhone 14/13/12 series phones, and any other Qi-enabled smartphone, and offers a convenient card holder in one compact accessory that easily attaches to the back of your phone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!