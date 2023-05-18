Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks for iPhone 14 on sale from $35 (Reg. $50+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is offering three discounts across its latest lineup of iPhone 14-ready MagSafe power banks. All entering the MagGo lineup, the savings kick off with its recently-refreshed 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with Stand at $39.99 shipped. Available in three different styles, all of the different models are down from their usual $60 price tags. That 33% in savings matches our previous mention for the best price to date, and clocks in as the first discount we’ve seen in months. It’s also only the third time we’ve seen pricing fall this low. Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model and then head below for more from $35.

On the otherhand, the Anker MagGo Slim Power Bank provides much of the same MagSafe features and 5,000mAh capacity for less. Also getting in on the Amazon savings, this model is down to a more affordable $34.99. Available in four different styles, you’re looking at a 30% discount from the usual $50 going rate these days. It delivers nearly an identical package to the lead deal, just without the integrated stand. So if you want to save $5 and won’t miss out on the ability to prop up your device, than this is the way to go at the all-time low.

An even more capable release is also getting in on the savings today, too. Its MagGo 10,000mAh Power Bank arrives as an even more powerful solution for refueling iPhone 14, and is now down to $69.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. It sports the expected 7.5W charging rates, as well as a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices, all with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. Learn more in our launch coverage about how that $10 discount stacks up in order to deliver the second-best price of the year.

Then there’s the latest from Anker, which manages to undercut both of the models above with an even more affordable price tag. Despite the discounts above, the new PowerCore 5K manages to deliver portable MagSafe power with a $32 MSRP. That makes it all the more compelling for those who don’t need a built-in stand or an ultra-slim design. We previously broke down what to expect from the feature set and just what you’re getting at the more affordable list price.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

