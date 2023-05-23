Snap ESR’s vegan leather finger loop HaloLock wallet on your MagSafe iPhone at just $14.50

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering offers its Magnetic iPhone HaloLock Wallet with finger loop at $14.39 in black or brown after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 directly from ESR, this is more than 26% off MSRP and the lowest price we can find. It has most recently been sitting in the $18 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since it launched there back in April. Compatible with iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices (other than the 12 or 13 mini), this model elevates slightly from your average vegan leather MagSafe wallet with the inclusion of metal hardware that attach the pop-out finger loop to the wallet for extra grip. From there, you can expect to stow up to three IDs or bank cards that are held in place via a hidden dynamic tension spring. There is also a nice finger cutout along the bottom so you can pop your cards in and out easier without removing the whole unit from the back of your device. More details below.

At just over $14, the ESR model above is now among the lowest-priced options from brands you might recognize. Although if you’re willing to take a chance on one you might not have known before today, this relatively popular Lacase option starts at just over $7 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and comes in various colors for less than the ESR variant.

Then go dive into our coverage of ESR’s latest7.5W MagSafe power bank with kickstand and this must-see limited edition Untitled Folder Wallet inspired by Apple’s macOS folder icon. On the more rugged side of the MagSafe wallet category, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Pelican’s Protector model and you’ll certainly want to scope out the new ROKFORM metal MagSafe wallet that is built like a tank.

And remember, you can indeed still score Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for $27 in various colors.

ESR Magnetic iPhone Wallet (HaloLock) features:

Stronger Magnetic Lock: powerful built-in magnets provide a 250% stronger magnetic lock than the official magnetic wallet, so your items stay secure and it won’t come off when taken out of your pocket

All in One Pocket: lightweight design attaches seamlessly to the back of your phone and holds 1–3 cards equally secure thanks to the dynamic tension spring inside the card holder

Secure Grip: finger loop on the back gives you a comfortably better grip on the go, doubles as a stand so you can enjoy hands-free viewing in landscape, and quickly folds flat when you’re ready to pocket your phone

Instant Card Access: get the card you need when you need it without having to detach your wallet by simply inserting your finger into the specially designed bottom cutout

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!