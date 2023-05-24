ROKFORM brings MagSafe tech to Samsung Galaxy with the ‘first-ever’ S23 golf case

ROKFORM – a brand we have featured a few times this year already – has now introduced its new Samsung Galaxy golf case for the S23 lineup. Described as the “first-ever” golf case for the Samsung Galaxy S23, ROKFORM is bringing over its Eagle 3 iPhone case design to Samsung’s latest handsets with its patented magnetic features “for golfers who want the benefit of a slim, protective design that can easily attach to a golf cart.” Head below for a closer look and more details on the brand new Eagle 3 Samsung Galaxy golf case.

ROKFORM debuts ‘first-ever’ Samsung Galaxy golf case for the S23 lineup

ROKFORM is “the maker of premium handheld innovations made for those who take action seriously,” and it has now delivered on that promise with the newEagle 3, “the first-ever Samsung Galaxy S23 Series case developed for golf.”

The case is designed to offer convenience on the course when it comes to viewing GPS yardage apps, filming golf swings, and keeping phones out of cup holders, glove boxes, or bags where they are often damaged or lost – you can stick the case and your phone directly to the pole holding up the roof on a golf cart, for example, with 360-degree military-grade protection in tow.

The whole system is built around MAGMAX – an array of 16 specially-designed extra strength MagSafe-compatible magnets that are joined by a pair of “powerful” lower magnets. While on the iPhone side of things they simply up the strength of the MagSafe action in some ways, on Samsung S23 it’s more of a game changer. The Eagle 3 Samsung Galaxy golf case provides “10x more holding power to magnetic surfaces than traditional MagSafe magnetic cases and will stay securely attached to the golf cart for 18 holes and beyond.”

ROKFORM says that after thousands of rounds of testing by professionals and amateurs alike, “the Eagle 3 is the first, best, and only protective magnetic case for golf.”

The new Eagle 3 Samsung Galaxy golf case is now available for all three S23 models at $69.99 shipped via the official ROKFORM cases.

And while you’re at it, be sure to check out our review of the brand’s new rugged metal MagSafe wallet (it’s built like a tank) that will also work the Eagle 3 case for Samsung Galaxy S23 devices.

