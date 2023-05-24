The massive hour-long 2023 summer PlayStation Showcase starts now!

Welcome to the 2023 PlayStation Showcase! E3 might have been officially cancelled this year, but the big summer gaming presentations are kicking off today with the official PlayStation Showcase – and it’s going to be a big one by the sounds of it. Last week unveiled its plans for today’s showcase, and this isn’t going to be some regular State of Play event, but rather an official PlayStation Showcase that will be loaded with reveals, announcements, and updates on the biggest and best games on the platform. It all starts at 1 p.m PT/4 p.m. ET and you watch it down below.

The 2023 PlayStation Showcase

Sony is promising quite a sizable show this afternoon with most folks essentially suggesting this will be the PlayStation E3-equivalent broadcast. And by all accounts, it will be.

Sony said the show will run “a bit over an hour” today with a focus on PS5 and PS VR2 titles. That includes both “in development” games from “studios around the world” as well as a “glimpse” of several new creations from PlayStation Studios and “spellbinding games” from its third-party partners and indie creators.

That Last of Us multiplayer title? We hope so. Updates on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine? Very likely. And we might even catch a look at the the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see something on Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2 (there’s no chance of a Metal Gear remake is there?!!). Only time will tell now and it won’t be long before we find out.

Follow along with today’s Playstation Showcase below and be sure to check back after the show for full-res footage for all of the major announcements.

It’s almost time to see what’s next — PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time / 9pm British Time.

Updating…

