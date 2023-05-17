PlayStation’s massive hour-long E3-worthy showcase has now been announced

It looks as though the pseudo-PlayStation E3 showcase has now been announced, and it’s going to be a big one. Heads up, folks, E3 might have been officially canceled this year, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting some notable gaming showcases. Plus, they appear to be starting sooner than expected. While many of the annual presentations from the major publishers and developers tend to land in the summer months (June and beyond), it now looks as though things might be starting a little early on the PlayStation side of things. Sony has now taken to its official Twitter feed to announce a major “PlayStation Showcase,” set to stream next week. Head below for more details.

PlayStation’s massive not-E3 showcase

It feels as though Sony has a steep hill to climb with the massive popularity of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, whatever Nintendo might have in store for holiday 2023, and Microsoft’s solid 2023 release lineup (Redfall aside, of course) – let’s just hope Starfield ends up being the epic monster of a sci-fi RPG Bethesda fans are praying for. Regardless, there seems to be some serious pressure on Sony – despite its strong hardware showing this year with PS VR2 and the DualSense Edge pro controller – to get its player base hyped for what’s to come. And this upcoming PlayStation Showcase might very well be the thing to do it.

The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world. Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.

Not much is known about what to expect from the show outside of the details above from today’s PlayStation Blog announcement. But it’s important to note the wording here: PlayStation Showcase.

This is not just another State of Play or a dedicated broadcast for one of its upcoming exclusives but a large-scale, hour-long showcase encompassing the breadth of its development houses, both first- and third-party. It sounds a lot like this will indeed be Sony’s E3-worthy showcase for the year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, a new multiplayer The Last of Us game from Naughty Dog, and what’s next from Guerrilla Games are just some of what will likely be on tap here. It would also be hard to believe we don’t hear from the legendary Hideo Kojima and Death Stranding 2, not to mention something on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. More on the next chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 remake might also be in the cards.

PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

Nonetheless, it won’t be long now until gamers get a good look at the future of PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 during the massive PlayStation Showcase, set to air next Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 1 p.m.

