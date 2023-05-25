EPOS H3 hybrid wired gaming headset works with PC, console, and mobile at new low of $85

Amazon is offering the EPOS H3 Hybrid Closed Wired Gaming Headset for $84.56 shipped in white. Down from a normal going rate of $121 right now at Amazon, today’s deal not only comes in at a new all-time low is the first time it’s fell below $98 at Amazon. For comparison, we’ve only seen the headset hit $99 twice in the past, once in November and the other at the end of December. Designed to work with PC and console, this headset features a USB plug for your desktop and also 3.5mm analog connections for consoles. Mobile gamers can also benefit thanks to Bluetooth pairing as well as a secondary microphone built into the ear cup to let you take on-the-go calls with the boom mic detached. Plus, something that I’ve grown to love on gaming headsets is the ability to simultaneously mix PC audio and Bluetooth connections as it allows me to monitor notifications on my phone without losing focus in-game. Check out our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional information.

Update 5/25 @ 4:54 PM: We’re now tracking the EPOS B20 USB Streaming Microphone at Amazon for $105.99 shipped. Down from an average rate of $125 at Amazon so far this month, today’s deal comes in at just $6 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked, marking the second-best price of the year. Take a closer look at what the EPOS B20 has to offer in our hands-on review.

Stick Elevation Lab’s The Anchor headphone hanger under your desk to keep things neat and tidy. Coming in at $12 on Amazon, this hanger simply mounts to your desk with the included double sided tape which means there’s no screws required here and it also doesn’t clamp to the side. Plus, there’s room for two sets of headphones, so you can keep your new EPOS H3 hanging as well as some AirPods Max or Sony’s new XM5.

Don’t forget that some games are just better with speakers. For those titles, we recommend SteelSeries’ RGB Arena 7 speakers that are on sale for $240 right now. While a little on the pricier side, you’re getting two satellite speakers with silk dome tweeters and organic-fiber woofers as well as a 6.5-inch downward-firing subwoofer. This provides immersive audio for your next story-based RPG, which I vastly prefer to play through with speakers instead of a headset.

EPOS H3 Hybrid Closed Wired Gaming Headset features:

Take your gaming to new levels with the EPOS H3 Hybrid Gaming Headset. A USB-A PC cable, 3.5mm console cable, and bluetooth capability allow for multiple connection options for the ultimate gaming experience. Chat with your friends while playing your favorite games without interruption; two simultaneous streams of audio get delivered directly into your ear pads while the volume is easily controlled manually. Enjoy two times the fun with a main microphone in the detachable boom arm and a secondary one located inside the ear cup when the boom arm is not in use. Looking to give your computer gaming headset a more sleek look when on the go? Simply remove the boom arm when out and about.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!