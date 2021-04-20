As their first gaming headset without their co-brand partners Sennheiser, the EPOS H3 is set as an evolution of the GSP 300 for a simple, comfortable, do-it-all gaming headset. EPOS has also hooked us up with a few to give away so be sure to check out the details at the bottom of this review and hit the video to see more.

Quick overview

While EPOS might be a newer name for some when it comes to gaming audio, they already have an impressive heritage because of a co-brand with Sennheiser. Well-known headsets like the GSP 300, GSP 670, and external sound cards like the GSX 300 were all co-branded up until recently when EPOS separated from Sennheiser.

We took a look at EPOS’s GTW 270 true wireless gaming earbuds earlier this year, but the EPOS H3 is their first non-co-branded headset and sets a great standard for the future of the company.

Out of the box and design

Based on the older GSP 300 made with Sennheiser, the EPOS H3 features a very similar design with a wide headband and tall earcups that are shaped similar to an ear. We have the black colorway that features mainly a nice matte finish with some glossy accents, but there is also a white version available.

Adjustments are easy and there are numbers on the headband so you can remember exactly which setting works for your head.

On the left earcup is the kind of signature EPOS mic. It’s large and has an audible click when pushed up that mutes the microphone. It’s been tweaked since the GSP 300 and is slightly longer and thinner to get in a more optimal position.

EPOS H3: Video

On the right earcup is a physical volume dial. While it’s handy to have, only the flat part rotates and it is a little hard to adjust quickly. I would have rather had the entire perimeter of the dial rotate to adjust the volume.

Since the EPOS H3 comes with two different cables, one with separate mic and audio plugs and the other with a TRRS connector, the headset can be used on a huge variety of platforms. It’s not wireless and doesn’t have a USB connector, but that enables it to work on a Mac, PC, Xbox Series X, PS4, and any other piece of hardware with a 3.5mm jack.

Comfort

Thanks to the taller shape of the earcups, the pads are designed to sit around the ear and not on top of it. Combine that shape with its light weight, and the EPOS H3 is very comfortable. It does have a bit more clamping force than the Razer Blackshark V2, but that also gives the H3 its own benefits.

Sound isolation

Another benefit of these comfortable earcups and clamping force is the EPOS H3’s passive sound isolation. The earpads are thick and soft and surround the ear and provide a nice seal to isolate sound and make it easier to stay focused on the game. I found the isolation to be better than that of the Razer Blackshark V2.

How does it sound?

The first thing you notice when listening to the EPOS H3 is the powerful bass. With a reported frequency response of 10-30,000Hz, this headset has a huge, impactful low end. But, it keeps it under control and renders clear mids and crisp, clear highs as well. It sounds well balanced with a noticeable boost in the low end.

Stereo separation is also great on the EPOS H3 with impressive imaging. When listening to “Sound and Color” from the Alabama Shakes, it was easy to pick out instruments and the headset did a great job of placing them throughout the wide soundstage. While not as expansive as the Philips Fidelio X3, I was impressed with how wide the sound stage sounded for a closed-back gaming headset.

For gaming

When it comes to gaming, the EPOS H3 also shines. That low-end boost provides a big immersive experience when playing FPS games. Explosions have a lot of impact, but it’s not overwhelming. Mid and high frequencies are plenty clear. Playing Call of Duty Warzone sounded great with the dynamics of explosions and gunfire on the low end, matched with the clarity of bullet impacts, footsteps, and other higher-frequency sounds, made of a great expansive

In-use with the GSX 300

Combining the EPOS H3 with an EPOS GSX 300 external sound card adds a lot more functionality. Beyond just tweaking and saving EQ profiles, the GSX 300 also enables a virtual 7.1 surround sound mode. I’m still not really a fan of these virtual surround sound modes so I typically don’t use them.

Microphone

The mic sounds nice and clear, but, like most gaming headsets, the sound seems to favor clarity rather than a more natural sound. Recording into Audition, it did still pick up the sound of my keyboard pretty easily, but there are some nice tools in Discord to help with that. Or, if you want to tweak your sound even more, be sure to check out the tutorial I made last year on how to make your gaming mic sound better.

9to5Toys’ take

With a lightweight, comfortable design and huge, dynamic sound, the H3 is a great sign of what’s to come with EPOS. I was immediately impressed with the immersive sound and enjoyed using the headset for multiple hours thanks to the comfortable earpads and sound isolation. The Razer Blackshark V2 / X might still be the better pick if you’re on a budget at $59 or $100, but the EPOS H3 has some impressive chops for $119.

How do I enter?

EPOS has given us five headsets to giveaway! To enter the giveaway, first head over to the 9to5Toys Instagram account. Just follow us, like the giveaway post, and tag a friend. The giveaway ends April 27. We will contact the winners through Instagram next Tuesday. Good luck! The giveaway is only valid in the USA and Canada.

