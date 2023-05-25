SteelSeries up to 37% off for Gaming Week: RGB Arena 7 speakers, headsets, more from $39

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsSteelSeries
37% off From $39

As part of the ongoing Gaming Week deals featuring solid price drops on Logitech, Razer, HyperX and more, the SteelSeries offers have arrived at Amazon. Starting from just $39 with free shipping across the board, you’ll find deals on PC and multi-platform wireless headsets, gaming mice, and the SteelSeries Arena 7 Illuminated 2.1 Desktop Gaming Speakers at $239.99. Regularly $300, this is 20% or $60 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also the second-best deal we have ever tracked on Amazon at within $10 of the all-time low. As the name suggests, you’re looking at a pair of satellite speakers with silk dome tweeters and organic-fiber woofers alongside a 6.5-inch downward-firing subwoofer. Connectivity includes USB, Aux audio, optical, and wired headset support, but you’ll also find Reactive PrismSync with “ambient 4-zone LEDs that react to on-screen events and music.” Head below for the rest of today’s SteelSeries Amazon Gaming Week deals. 

SteelSeries Amazon Gaming Week deals:

As we touched on above, there are loads of PC battlestation gear on sale this week. New all-time lows on HyperX headsets and microphones are joined by Logitech’s new RGB Aurora gear and the best prices yet on Sony’s PC and PS5 spatial audio INZONE headsets. Be sure to head over to our PC gaming deal hub for even more as well. 

SteelSeries Arena 7 2.1 Desktop Gaming Speakers feature:

  • 2-Way Speaker Drivers – Separate silk dome tweeters and organic-fiber woofers enhance detail and precision across mid and high frequencies for immersive sound quality.
  • Reactive PrismSync – Turn your gaming space into a lighting show with ambient, 4-zone LEDs that react to on-screen events and music.
  • Powerful Subwoofer – Enrich your gaming sound with thundering, deep bass, emitted by a 6.5″ downward-firing subwoofer.
  • Easy Connectivity – USB, Aux, optical, and wired headset support allow wide compatibility to enjoy rich sound with your devices.
  • Wireless Connection – Enjoy wire-free, immersive audio with widely compatible Bluetooth for your phone and other devices.

Guides

