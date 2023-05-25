Govee’s just-released HomeKit RGB lightstrip with Matter sees first discount to $50

Earlier in the week, Govee launched its very first smart light strip equipped with Matter support, and now Amazon is pairing that new release with its very first discount. The smart home accessory now sells for $49.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been applied at checkout. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag that it just debuted with, delivering $10 in savings and a new all-time low along the way. Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out of the box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your prefered digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battlestation moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambiance to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could using some lighting. We break down the full experience in our launch coverage, which takes a closer look at why this lightstrip is more vibrant than previous Govee releases.

Another one of the brand’s latest releases is now on sale, with the new Govee M1 Smart Lightstrip dropping down to $79.99. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date at $20 off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low and is one of the first offers in 2023 so far. Delivering one of its most versatile lightstrips yet, the new Govee M1 model packs individually-addressable LEDs for adding various pops of color into your space to help stand out from the Matter model above. It’s perfect for putting behind your TV or up on a shelf, or really anywhere that can benefit from its Alexa- and Assistant-enabled Wi-Fi control.

Alongside everything else in our smart home guide now that the work week is underway, we’re tracking a chance to save on one of our favorite smart lighting accessories. Nanoleaf’s signature modular triangle smart home lights are more than just a personal favorite, and right now you can bring home an all-time low with $60 in savings attached. This kit includes 17 modular panels that can be arranged in a variety of different ways to build your own wall-mounted light display that works with HomeKit and other voice assistants at $190.

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

