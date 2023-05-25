Grow your own herbs/veggies with a 2023 low on AeroGarden Sprout at $35 (Reg. $70+)

Today only, Woot is offering one of the best straight-up discounts we have tracked yet on the AeroGarden Sprout at $34.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This indoor, hassle-free garden carries a regular $100 price tag directly from AeroGarden where it is on sale for $70 (although it will drop to $25 if you also purchase one of the more pricey models) and is now at the best price we can find. Currently $72 on Amazon, today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention for a new 2023 low. The AeroGarden Sprout is the most compact and affordable model in the lineup. It supports up to three plants at a time, including flowers, various veggies, and fresh herbs. Like the rest of the brand’s indoor gardens, you essentially choose your crop (or use the included seeds: Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill ), follow the watering notifications, and you’re good to go – no green thumb expertise needed. 

If the included seed pods aren’t to your taste, worry not, there are loads of them available on Amazon you can pickup with a fraction of the savings on our lead deal here. From salsa kits and salad greens to tomatoes and flowers, the kits start at around $14 Prime shipped and you’ll find plenty of them right here

If you, however, are more concerned with your outdoor space at this time of year, there are a series of notable gadgets to automate maintenance and make things even more convent this summer. First up, check out this ongoing price drop on TP-Link’s new Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug and then dive into the Rachio offers. This morning we spotted new Amazon all-time lows on its built-in sprinkler controllers from $128 as well as solid deal on the brand’s Smart Hose Timer system you can use with any old garden hose setup. For a HomeKit-ready solution, check out the Eve Aqua instead. 

AeroGarden Sprout features:

Experience better plant growth from your AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden with a sleek modern look, new silent pump, and simple soft-touch button to control lights and reset plant food reminders…up to 3 plants can be grown at a time, up to 10″ tall. Plants grow in water, not soil – an advanced indoor garden made simple…Our energy efficient full spectrum 10-watt LED grow lights tune to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

