Here’s our first look at LEGO’s 900-piece Spider-Man: No Way Home set, plus Endgame battle kit

After getting a first look at the new 3,100-piece Captain America shield last week, today a pair of new LEGO Marvel kits are being revealed. Giving fans a chance to score all three of the live action Spider-Man suits in one set, the new kit from No Way Home arrives on August 1 alongside a new scene out of Avengers: Endgame.

Two new LEGO Marvel summer 2023 sets revealed

The set that many fans have long been waiting for is finally being revealed today. Back when Spider-Man: No Way Home first hit theaters, it was strange that there was really only a single set themed around the movie. That has largely remained the case since the 2021 debut, with a few polybags here and there getting in on the action. Now we’re finally getting a proper set from the movie, depicting one of its most iconic moments.

The new LEGO Spider-Man Final Battle set arrives as build number 76261 and stacks up to 900 pieces on the dot. First things first are all of the minifigures, and there really are a lot. In total, there are nine different characters making the cut, with this set also being the first to include all three of the live action Spider-Man suits. There’s Tom Hollands, Toby Maguire, and Andrew Garfield renditions of our favorite webslinger, as well as some of his more notable foes.

Green Goblin is getting a new version, as well as a refreshed Electro and Doc Ock all making the cut. Rounding out the set are Doctor Strange, MJ, and Ned, the latter of which are also exclusive to this set.

The build itself then uses the 900 pieces to assemble the Statue of Liberty’s head. The build rests on a circular baseplate, and comes covered in scaffolding, webs, and places to put the minifigures. It’s not quite a display-only set as some of the 18+ models are, but the build really does lean into being on the more collectible side. It’ll be one of the more sought after LEGO Marvel summer 2023 sets when it debuts on August 1 with a $99.99 price tag, too.

LEGO returns to Avengers: Endgame with another Final Battle set

Even more interestingly, today is seeing a new LEGO Marvel 2023 set revealed that wasn’t previously expected. Nowhere in our reports from earlier in the year did we expect to see yet another kit from Avengers: Endgame, but today that changes. Also joining the LEGO Marvel summer 2023 lineup is set number 76266. The new Endgame Final Battle set is the second one themed around the thrilling conclusion to the Infinity Saga, but there’s a new twist. Instead of assembling the entirety of Avengers HQ, the built mainly has a display-worthy design centered around some wreckage of the iconic heroes headquarters.

Including 794 pieces, the build starts with some rubble that then builds up to some of the destroyed white facade of the Avengers building. Part of the Pym van is included, as well as a portal for Valkyrie to arrive out of. By the looks of the set, you’ll be able to display it as one big model or split it down into some seperated pieces. Everything rests on a black base, and culminates in the signature Avengers logo that sits atop a pile of debris.

The minifigures are yet another area that the LEGO Endgame Final Battle set excites. There’s of course Thanos, who arrives in his typical BigFig fashion, but where things get interesting is the inclusion of all the leading ladies in the MCU. I already gave away that Valkyrie is making an appearance in the set, but she is also joined by Captain Marvel, Shuri, Scarlet Witch, and Okoye. None of these figures are new, but many of them have only appeared in single sets previously.

Pricing is set at $79.99, with a launch date on August 1 making this the latest addition to the LEGO Marvel summer 2023 lineup.

